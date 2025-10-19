🛠️ Fixes

In rare cases, Old Joe did not reappear at the end of Act 1. If this still happens, save and restart the game: the problem should be fixed



The camera no longer shook at the end of Act 1, this is now fixed



In multiplayer, the basement is now accessible to all players



The photo wall was accessible from the start of the game: it becomes available only after unlocking the payment



✨ Improvements

Addition of an animation and a sound when an object is placed on a counter



Hello everyone!Here is the 0.0.3 update, with several fixes and small additions following your feedback.Thank you all for your feedback and invaluable help ❤️Continue to share your suggestions and reports on Discord or the Steam page!