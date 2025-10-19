Here is the 0.0.3 update, with several fixes and small additions following your feedback.
🛠️ Fixes
- In rare cases, Old Joe did not reappear at the end of Act 1. If this still happens, save and restart the game: the problem should be fixed
- The camera no longer shook at the end of Act 1, this is now fixed
- In multiplayer, the basement is now accessible to all players
- The photo wall was accessible from the start of the game: it becomes available only after unlocking the payment
✨ Improvements
- Addition of an animation and a sound when an object is placed on a counter
Thank you all for your feedback and invaluable help ❤️
Continue to share your suggestions and reports on Discord or the Steam page!
Changed files in this update