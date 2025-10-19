 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20454643 Edited 19 October 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!
Here is the 0.0.3 update, with several fixes and small additions following your feedback.

🛠️ Fixes

  • In rare cases, Old Joe did not reappear at the end of Act 1. If this still happens, save and restart the game: the problem should be fixed
  • The camera no longer shook at the end of Act 1, this is now fixed
  • In multiplayer, the basement is now accessible to all players
  • The photo wall was accessible from the start of the game: it becomes available only after unlocking the payment


✨ Improvements

  • Addition of an animation and a sound when an object is placed on a counter

Thank you all for your feedback and invaluable help ❤️
Continue to share your suggestions and reports on Discord or the Steam page!

Changed files in this update

