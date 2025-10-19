 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20454519 Edited 19 October 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.03 Update Log

  • Level Select screen now properly displays and lets you select the levels.

  • Fixed and issue with sparkles on level select screen being active even when the crystal is not collected for the level.

