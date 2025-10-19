v1.03 Update Log
Level Select screen now properly displays and lets you select the levels.
Fixed and issue with sparkles on level select screen being active even when the crystal is not collected for the level.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
v1.03 Update Log
Level Select screen now properly displays and lets you select the levels.
Fixed and issue with sparkles on level select screen being active even when the crystal is not collected for the level.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update