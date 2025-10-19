 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20454503
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The first update for the experimental branch of Update 13 is now available. This update changes the slot/table game information popup with some new graphics and information in preperation for some other changes that I'm working on. I also added a general popup that can be used for various confirmations, so far it is only used to add a message that asks if you want to save before closing.

Update 13 will include updates to how Prestige is calculated and used, as well as add deliveries and a basic camera/theif system. Stay tuned for more information coming soon!

Windows English Depot 1907991
