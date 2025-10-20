But wait, there's more!

Steam Workshop support has finally arrived!You can now share your creations to the Steam Workshop, directly from within the editor with a single click! Then anyone subscribed in the Workshop will be able to select and play it inside AFK Shift!Among other small fixes and tweaks included with this release, is a change so that audio-based (and audio-adjacent) anomalies will now be disabled if you set the master or game volume to zero. This allows those who can't hear, or prefer their own music while they play, to enjoy the game without getting stiffed out of success by undetectable anomalies!This is the last of my promised updates to AFK Shift. Given the unsuccess of the game so far, and barring any unexpected events, I'll now be moving on to other projects!