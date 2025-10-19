Fixed an issue where buildings such as the Milk Fountain would drop item stacks exceeding the stack limit when performing large-scale tasks. Although the numbers were correct, these over-limit item stacks could cause errors under certain circumstances. Products will now be reasonably split according to the stack limit. Thank you to the keen-eyed players who discovered this issue.
When arranging inventory, if the items exceed the container's capacity after sorting, the excess items will now be dropped onto the ground.
Slightly increased the brightness of the butterfly following you—it now have a larger light radius.
small fix 10-19
