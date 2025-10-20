A Short Talk from the Developer

Updates have been a bit slow recently—my apologies!

Some time ago, I woke up one morning and couldn’t see clearly with my right eye. At first, I thought it would recover in a few minutes, but it actually took several hours to return to normal.

Of course, I immediately looked it up online... The conclusion from the doctor was that my eye pressure was too high and that I needed to rest my eyes more.

Although I still have my left eye... the pressure there isn’t low either, so I decided to take a proper break.

At the same time, I’ve been busy responding to player questions, handling platform payments, and managing promotional tasks.

I believe that in today’s world, the more you explain, the more mistakes you might make—so this is just a brief update, nothing to worry about.

That’s all for personal matters; let’s put a period here.

The Game Will Be Updated to Version v1.34

Update Details

Zone4 Restricted Mode Unlocked

In Zone4 Restricted Mode, many weapon types will be heavily locked. Players may need to master other weapons and upgrade their characters and buildings to reach the clear conditions.

It’s recommended that players obtain new buildings from Desperate Defense Mode and strengthen them before attempting this challenge.

Zone5 Normal Mode (Part 1)

At the start of Zone5, the number of zombies appearing will far exceed anything seen before.

At the same time, zombie growth speed will be twice as fast as before, and by the end of the stage, their HP will reach 5 times the usual amount.

Players will start with a large amount of resources to deploy their defenses.

How to successfully withstand the first wave of attacks while maintaining efficient resource production will become the main challenge players must face.

In Zone5 stages, players can deploy 4 survivors simultaneously and activate 2 Leader Skills and 2 Support Skills at the same time.

We hope this brings players who have reached this point a completely new and unique gameplay experience!

Upon completing the stage, players will unlock brand-new powerful buildings, units, and a new powerful character.

Zone5 Restricted Mode (Part 1)

Zone5 Restricted Mode will be released simultaneously.

Players who wish to obtain the latest powerful character and upgrade her to 5 stars must fully complete Zone5 Restricted Mode.

Tip: After clearing 4-10 Restricted Mode and both the Normal and Restricted Modes of 5-1 to 5-5,

you will be able to upgrade Shinonome Shizuku to 5★.

Shinonome Shizuku – Leader Skills

[Brave Aura] All units’ HP increases by (40/42/44/46/48/50)%

[Killing Blow] When all units deal damage, there is a 40% chance for this attack’s damage to increase by (80/84/88/92/96/100)%

[Mutant Slayer] All units’ damage against Mutants increases by (20/21/22/23/24/25)%

Shinonome Shizuku – Support Skills

[Brave Aura] All units’ HP increases by (20/21/22/23/24/25)%

[Killing Blow] When all units deal damage, there is a 25% chance for this attack’s damage to increase by (80/84/88/92/96/100)%

[Mutant Slayer] All units’ damage against Mutants increases by (20/21/22/23/24/25)%

Last Stand Defense Mode Adjustments

After clearing a certain number of days, players will be able to freely choose the starting day,

allowing veteran players to enter high-difficulty challenges more quickly and earn richer rewards!

Character Artwork Update

7 characters have been updated to hand-drawn versions, reducing the AI-generated feel.

Example Image 1

Character Changes

Hinata Reina – Support Skill: Damage increased (12.5% → 25%)

Amamiya Mio – Leader Skill: Damage increased (50% → 150%), HP increased (600 → 700)

Tojo Asuka – Support Skill: Penetration increased (2 → 3)

Sakurai Mao – Support Skill: Bug fix (She might be the strongest character, because in several updates, she appeared in different modes with an infinite money bug...)

Kamiya Yuna – Leader Skill: Income increased (25 → 50)

Kamiya Yuna – Support Skill: (New) Income increased (25), (New) Construction cooldown reduced (15 sec)

Shinozaki Moeka – Support Skill: Damage increased (10 → 25)

Other Changes

Restricted Mode: Each stage’s hotkey settings will now be saved independently.

Added right-click map scrolling (no configuration needed, and the original functionality is retained for easier operation).

Considering the large number of zombies, clicking on the floor now allows players to click through zombies and reach the terrain at the target location.

Rifle prices decreased.

Submachine gun range increased.

Partial Bug Reports

The save system has been technically improved.

In v1.32, due to a major update in the game engine, a corresponding upgrade was required.

It’s like when we use Google Chrome to browse the web:

If Chrome has a bug, we must update it.

When Chrome no longer supports certain formats (for example, many people’s childhood memories—Java web games),

developers can only choose to update or stop supporting it.

There is no magic that allows “support without updating.”

Behind it, there are always people quietly working hard to maintain it.

Therefore, after this update, some systems may still have unknown bugs.

I have already fixed some issues before the update, but if “frozen screens” or other problems occur that prevent the game from running properly,

I hope everyone can calmly report them—thank you very much!

If your game was not opened before the last major update,

your save data may be incomplete. We sincerely apologize for this.

Although you may need to replay,

please do not be discouraged—

because the game content has undergone significant changes since the last major update.

I hope everyone can treat this experience as playing a “new game.”

Future Plans

Zone5 Part 2

New weapons: Shotgun, Submachine Gun, Bow, Sniper, etc.

Zone5 Part 2 – Restricted Mode

Steam Achievements

Cloud Saves (Internal Testing)

Since many players have over 10 hours of playtime, the current technology may cause save data to be lost when switching computers (because it remains on the old computer).

Therefore, cloud saves are currently being tested on the “own computer” environment.

Considering potential configuration errors with cloud saves that could cause current save data to disappear,

extensive testing is required, and this feature will not be completed in the short term.



