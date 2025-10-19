Hello everyone,

Thank you again to everyone who continues to share feedback and bug reports with us. Every message helps us move one step closer to a smoother, more stable experience.

This update focuses primarily on fixing issues with the Cyrillic characters display, several mechanical improvements, and multiple quality-of-life adjustments across the game.





Localization Fixes

Fixed a major issue where Russian fonts were displayed incorrectly or appeared broken. Text readability has now been restored.

Improved character spacing and alignment for Cyrillic characters across all menus and UI panels.

Ongoing work continues for additional non-Latin languages that may still experience text overflow or misalignment.

UI and Menu Adjustments

Circle Menu background size standardized for consistent scaling across resolutions and aspect ratios.

Fixed an issue where drawers could prevent nearby doors from appearing correctly. Interaction logic has been updated.

Adjusted several interface panels to improve visibility and navigation clarity.

Gameplay and Mechanical Fixes

The welding machine speed has been slightly increased for smoother repair flow.

Fixed a problem where the Lockpick 2 tutorial video was replaced by the “Taking Pearls” clip. The correct video now plays.

Fixed an issue on large ships where the captain’s cabin door could occasionally disappear.

A column near the ship generator that blocked the player’s view during repairs has been adjusted for better visibility.

Improved interaction consistency when placing or taking items. Holding interactions now start slower and gradually accelerate for a more natural rhythm.

Fixed overly fast item transfer speed when taking or storing items from shelves or bags.

Reduced the volume of the loud sound effect at the start of each Act.

The oyster cracking section has been optimized to reduce the frequency of bugs and input issues.

Controller Improvements

Controller sensitivity has been rebalanced and now properly responds to in-game Settings adjustments.

General input handling improvements for smoother gameplay with controllers.

Bug Reporting and Logging

The “Send Report” function now correctly attaches Player.log files to help us identify issues faster.

Temporary Fix Reminder

If you get stuck in the environment or fall off the dock, you can use the “Respawn at Shipyard” option in the Pause Menu to teleport back to your workshop.

We’ll continue improving collision and movement handling in future updates.

What’s Next

New lighting and brightness settings for better visibility in dark areas.

As always, thank you for your patience and support.

We’re steadily working to make each update smoother and more comfortable for everyone.





With gratitude,

Two Nomads Studio