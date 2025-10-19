Hey everyone! I took some time off work to finally get a good 1.0 update out, it has a new spooky facility layout, a new entity, and a bunch of balance tweaks to make the early game more challenging.

New facility layout : The Ward

New entity: Wraith

Added new resource pickups

Shorted day length

Tweaked entity spawn schedule

Tweaked various enemy AI to be harder

More enemy spawns per map

Tweaked resource spawn amounts

Added cloud diagnostics

Various bug fixes

Implemented fix for Unity security issue CVE-2025-59489