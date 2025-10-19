 Skip to content
Major 19 October 2025 Build 20454253 Edited 19 October 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I took some time off work to finally get a good 1.0 update out, it has a new spooky facility layout, a new entity, and a bunch of balance tweaks to make the early game more challenging.

  • New facility layout : The Ward

  • New entity: Wraith

  • Added new resource pickups

  • Shorted day length

  • Tweaked entity spawn schedule

  • Tweaked various enemy AI to be harder

  • More enemy spawns per map

  • Tweaked resource spawn amounts

  • Added cloud diagnostics

  • Various bug fixes

  • Implemented fix for Unity security issue CVE-2025-59489

