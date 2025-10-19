Hey everyone! I took some time off work to finally get a good 1.0 update out, it has a new spooky facility layout, a new entity, and a bunch of balance tweaks to make the early game more challenging.
New facility layout : The Ward
New entity: Wraith
Added new resource pickups
Shorted day length
Tweaked entity spawn schedule
Tweaked various enemy AI to be harder
More enemy spawns per map
Tweaked resource spawn amounts
Added cloud diagnostics
Various bug fixes
Implemented fix for Unity security issue CVE-2025-59489
