$0 now returns 0 instead of 1
Fixed task 1'0010 crashing the game most of the time
Steam achievements now display in-game instead of only upon quitting
Fixed the Coquette font letter spacing, now all fonts should be spaced by 7 pixels exactly
Apparently beating task 1'0011 crashes the game but I wasn't able to reproduce this? Please let know if this is still happening.
Bugfix 11: The "$0 = 0" Update
