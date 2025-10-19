 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20454198 Edited 19 October 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • $0 now returns 0 instead of 1

  • Fixed task 1'0010 crashing the game most of the time

  • Steam achievements now display in-game instead of only upon quitting

  • Fixed the Coquette font letter spacing, now all fonts should be spaced by 7 pixels exactly

  • Apparently beating task 1'0011 crashes the game but I wasn't able to reproduce this? Please let know if this is still happening.

