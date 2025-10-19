I am unhappy with it, I had to rush a lot of patchwork solutions last second, but hopefully the core of it is there.



Future patch notes will also come within the game, I hope, so that anyone playing it will be up to date.



KNOWN BUGS

-some bushes are extremely dark...



NEW

-Trees and logic in the hall of metaphysics

-Revamped Tutorial in the metaphysical hall

-Reintroduced Cat Heads to give some incentive to explore. Their stat is only visible in the load select.



CHANGED

-Bit of gardening near Babel's Spyre

-Journal icon (in the controls menu)

-Some text in the settings menu

-Some icons

-Revamped the loading screen logic and visual

-Some sound effects pitch



MAJOR FIXES

-Found a way to make the buttons make a sound when navigating with a controller

(previously only on-hovered from the cursor); still havn't applied this to all menus

-Logic to select options in a menu; previously, pressing down a key was enough to select that option,

but that resulted in activating something in the next menu when you stopped pressing that key;

example 1: press down the key to go back from the "load save" menu, and as you release the button it

automatically activate the first option in the main menu, which is continue;

example 2: you press down to open the settings menu, and as you release the button the first setting

gets activated/changed

Note: puzzles remain unchanged (on press down the button gets activated, so you can hold down the button

and use the arrows to move around, without having to press every button; good for mazes

-Added some sfx to the correct audio group (so moving the sliders will actually change their volume)



MINOR FIXES

-added pressable button to exit the controls menu

-some collisions in an easter egg

-the solution of a puzzle appearing incorrect

-one setting was not saving/loading, as it was missing a line of spaghetti (close echo on interact)

-map menu now close properly (still broken in many other ways)

-a bug related to a new mechanic with math puzzles in the metaphysics

-slitghly improved the randomness of the windmills

-some puzzles IDs