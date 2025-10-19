Hello!

As previously announced, we have updated the game with a new, more difficult mode.

It's a Halloween-themed variant mode called Spooky Mode!

It's not just that the difficulty has simply increased; it's more about requiring a greater level of skill!

The pumpkin used in this variant mode has a wider base than the watermelon, but its side walls are very low.

Therefore, unlike the basic mode where moving the watermelon to merge blocks was crucial, this mode makes careful block placement and stable stacking the more important skills.

(That's not to say it isn't difficult. It is significantly harder than before 🤣 We recommend it for those who are fairly confident with the basic mode.)

Players who enjoyed the basic mode will be able to experience a new kind of fun!

We hope you enjoy the new mode.

Happy Halloween!

In addition to the new mode, there have been some minor updates.