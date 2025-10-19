 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20454079 Edited 19 October 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Modify the UI to add a simple building system to online mode. The simple (full of loopholes) gunsmith system can be tried in the weapon room.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3538951
