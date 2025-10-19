The official version and the beta version of this update are the same





Rewrite the rendering of the dock folder grid interface to save space

Increase the adjustment delay because other program menu bar functions are adjusted in the preference settings - myfinder general

Fix the collapse of the creative workshop

Optimize dock window preview and refresh delay after closing the window

Fix some system startup platforms not displaying desktop

Fix the issue of excessive CPU usage caused by the mydockfinder process detecting whether there are files in the recycle bin in all previous versions due to too many recycle bin files

Fixed the issue of the newly opened icon button not being centered when the height of myfinder is not at its minimum

Fix the issue where the volume or brightness shortcut keys do not take effect when pressed for the first time

Fix all previous version preference settings shortcut key editing boxes displaying errors when multiple keys are pressed simultaneously

Fix all previous versions of myfinder's memory and CPU secondary menu display list error after continuous clicking

Fix all previous versions of myfinder that do not display hover prompts upon first mouse entry

Fix CPU temperature detection secondary menu display error

Fixed the issue of dock window preview not disappearing after clicking to close the window

Fix abnormal display when dragging and dropping an icon from the current page of the launcher to another page with only one icon

Fixed the issue of displaying small arrows even after restoring the secondary menu in the Finder control center

Fixed the issue where MyFinder does not have a fixed screen, causing MyFinder to switch screens when other screen windows are activated in multi screen situations

Fix icon mask residue after switching dock icon theme

Fix calendar icon displaying default calendar after switching themes

Fixed the issue of multiple screens displaying dock simultaneously, where the dock on other screens does not have a mouse selection effect

Fix: When using a non default theme, modifying the custom background transparency in the preference settings theme becomes invalid

Adjust the animation mechanism of window switching in front of the desk to switch the display and hidden window animations at the same time, cancel the function of continuous window switching, and prevent the problem of continuously activating a window to display animations

Adjust the dock window preview with media control button position

Fixed the issue where some icons still display custom icons after restarting dock editing icons after resetting

Fixed the issue where the dock icon does not display the running indicator light after dragging it

Fix previous versions that crashed and froze during prolonged standby time