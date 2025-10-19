 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20454070 Edited 19 October 2025 – 13:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The official version and the beta version of this update are the same

Changelog

  1. Rewrite the rendering of the dock folder grid interface to save space

  2. Increase the adjustment delay because other program menu bar functions are adjusted in the preference settings - myfinder general

  3. Fix the collapse of the creative workshop

  4. Optimize dock window preview and refresh delay after closing the window

  5. Fix some system startup platforms not displaying desktop

  6. Fix the issue of excessive CPU usage caused by the mydockfinder process detecting whether there are files in the recycle bin in all previous versions due to too many recycle bin files

  7. Fixed the issue of the newly opened icon button not being centered when the height of myfinder is not at its minimum

  8. Fix the issue where the volume or brightness shortcut keys do not take effect when pressed for the first time

  9. Fix all previous version preference settings shortcut key editing boxes displaying errors when multiple keys are pressed simultaneously

  10. Fix all previous versions of myfinder's memory and CPU secondary menu display list error after continuous clicking

  11. Fix all previous versions of myfinder that do not display hover prompts upon first mouse entry

  12. Fix CPU temperature detection secondary menu display error

  13. Fixed the issue of dock window preview not disappearing after clicking to close the window

  14. Fix abnormal display when dragging and dropping an icon from the current page of the launcher to another page with only one icon

  15. Fixed the issue of displaying small arrows even after restoring the secondary menu in the Finder control center

  16. Fixed the issue where MyFinder does not have a fixed screen, causing MyFinder to switch screens when other screen windows are activated in multi screen situations

  17. Fix icon mask residue after switching dock icon theme

  18. Fix calendar icon displaying default calendar after switching themes

  19. Fixed the issue of multiple screens displaying dock simultaneously, where the dock on other screens does not have a mouse selection effect

  20. Fix: When using a non default theme, modifying the custom background transparency in the preference settings theme becomes invalid

  21. Adjust the animation mechanism of window switching in front of the desk to switch the display and hidden window animations at the same time, cancel the function of continuous window switching, and prevent the problem of continuously activating a window to display animations

  22. Adjust the dock window preview with media control button position

  23. Fixed the issue where some icons still display custom icons after restarting dock editing icons after resetting

  24. Fixed the issue where the dock icon does not display the running indicator light after dragging it

  25. Fix previous versions that crashed and froze during prolonged standby time

  26. Fix the issue of icon confusion in the dock icon advanced editing interface when running Steam online

The temperature detection program has been identified as a virus by Windows Security Center due to a vulnerability in the Winring0 driver, and is currently searching for a new temperature detection method

supplement

  • win11 24H2 system does not show WiFi, you need to turn on the geolocation of the system

  • If using MSI afterburner will cause irregular freezing or crashing issues, you can set it in MSI afterburner, add dock_64.exe, then select dock_64.exe, and finally select "None" on the right side.

  • If you have some problems with the game stuttering or unable to enter the game, you can go to the game icon in the dock - right-click menu - options - no longer show this program to minimize the animation, and then in the preferences - window animation, window display and hide animations all add the exclusions of the game, and finally restart mydockfinder

  • All the function buttons in Dock and Finder have corresponding functions in the middle button of the basic mouse wheel, dock icons, window previews, stage scheduling window lists, myfinder buttons, scrolling up and down and clicking on the scroll wheel

  • After turning on the multi-screen display dock at the same time, you can't drag the icon, because you are afraid that the icon configuration will be out of order

  • Version 2.0 takes a while, and I want to make a super stable version before version 2.0, because as soon as there are new features, there will be new bugs, and all new features will be released when there are almost no bug fixes.


Known issues

  • Dock icon masks cannot follow global color changes after advanced editing

  • Occasionally, the dock does not activate the window, and it is currently being investigated


Additional instructions

  • myfinder volume menu added the function of switching sound effects spatial sound effects,At present, this function is not due to the fact that there is no example on the network, even if it is AI,So every time this function is run, the sound will be stuck when it is displayed for the first time,The reason is that the background will switch all the spatial sound effects once to detect whether which sound effects are installed

  • If the Win10 system to open this feature after the crash you can open the program installation directory config.ini file, search for "dockicoImmersion=1", delete this line of text to save and restart the computer can be!

  • Win10 2004 before some systems may have a crash after opening the dock icon reflection, and even the task manager can not end the process, you can open the config.ini file in the program installation directory, search for "enable_iconreflection=1", delete this line of text and save it after restarting the computer

  • Once the Trash is deleted, it can be re-added in the Add System icon

  • The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are many problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is known that the window will occasionally disappear after the window animation is displayed, and the window needs to be reactivated to display, the UWP program animation will be displayed twice, and some program windows may be clicked invalid after display, such as Task Manager and Notepad

  • After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar

Changed files in this update

