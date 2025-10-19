The official version and the beta version of this update are the same
Changelog
Rewrite the rendering of the dock folder grid interface to save space
Increase the adjustment delay because other program menu bar functions are adjusted in the preference settings - myfinder general
Fix the collapse of the creative workshop
Optimize dock window preview and refresh delay after closing the window
Fix some system startup platforms not displaying desktop
Fix the issue of excessive CPU usage caused by the mydockfinder process detecting whether there are files in the recycle bin in all previous versions due to too many recycle bin files
Fixed the issue of the newly opened icon button not being centered when the height of myfinder is not at its minimum
Fix the issue where the volume or brightness shortcut keys do not take effect when pressed for the first time
Fix all previous version preference settings shortcut key editing boxes displaying errors when multiple keys are pressed simultaneously
Fix all previous versions of myfinder's memory and CPU secondary menu display list error after continuous clicking
Fix all previous versions of myfinder that do not display hover prompts upon first mouse entry
Fix CPU temperature detection secondary menu display error
Fixed the issue of dock window preview not disappearing after clicking to close the window
Fix abnormal display when dragging and dropping an icon from the current page of the launcher to another page with only one icon
Fixed the issue of displaying small arrows even after restoring the secondary menu in the Finder control center
Fixed the issue where MyFinder does not have a fixed screen, causing MyFinder to switch screens when other screen windows are activated in multi screen situations
Fix icon mask residue after switching dock icon theme
Fix calendar icon displaying default calendar after switching themes
Fixed the issue of multiple screens displaying dock simultaneously, where the dock on other screens does not have a mouse selection effect
Fix: When using a non default theme, modifying the custom background transparency in the preference settings theme becomes invalid
Adjust the animation mechanism of window switching in front of the desk to switch the display and hidden window animations at the same time, cancel the function of continuous window switching, and prevent the problem of continuously activating a window to display animations
Adjust the dock window preview with media control button position
Fixed the issue where some icons still display custom icons after restarting dock editing icons after resetting
Fixed the issue where the dock icon does not display the running indicator light after dragging it
Fix previous versions that crashed and froze during prolonged standby time
Fix the issue of icon confusion in the dock icon advanced editing interface when running Steam online
The temperature detection program has been identified as a virus by Windows Security Center due to a vulnerability in the Winring0 driver, and is currently searching for a new temperature detection method
supplement
win11 24H2 system does not show WiFi, you need to turn on the geolocation of the system
If using MSI afterburner will cause irregular freezing or crashing issues, you can set it in MSI afterburner, add dock_64.exe, then select dock_64.exe, and finally select "None" on the right side.
If you have some problems with the game stuttering or unable to enter the game, you can go to the game icon in the dock - right-click menu - options - no longer show this program to minimize the animation, and then in the preferences - window animation, window display and hide animations all add the exclusions of the game, and finally restart mydockfinder
All the function buttons in Dock and Finder have corresponding functions in the middle button of the basic mouse wheel, dock icons, window previews, stage scheduling window lists, myfinder buttons, scrolling up and down and clicking on the scroll wheel
After turning on the multi-screen display dock at the same time, you can't drag the icon, because you are afraid that the icon configuration will be out of order
Version 2.0 takes a while, and I want to make a super stable version before version 2.0, because as soon as there are new features, there will be new bugs, and all new features will be released when there are almost no bug fixes.
Known issues
Dock icon masks cannot follow global color changes after advanced editing
Occasionally, the dock does not activate the window, and it is currently being investigated
Additional instructions
myfinder volume menu added the function of switching sound effects spatial sound effects,At present, this function is not due to the fact that there is no example on the network, even if it is AI,So every time this function is run, the sound will be stuck when it is displayed for the first time,The reason is that the background will switch all the spatial sound effects once to detect whether which sound effects are installed
If the Win10 system to open this feature after the crash you can open the program installation directory config.ini file, search for "dockicoImmersion=1", delete this line of text to save and restart the computer can be!
Win10 2004 before some systems may have a crash after opening the dock icon reflection, and even the task manager can not end the process, you can open the config.ini file in the program installation directory, search for "enable_iconreflection=1", delete this line of text and save it after restarting the computer
Once the Trash is deleted, it can be re-added in the Add System icon
The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are many problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is known that the window will occasionally disappear after the window animation is displayed, and the window needs to be reactivated to display, the UWP program animation will be displayed twice, and some program windows may be clicked invalid after display, such as Task Manager and Notepad
After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar
