19 October 2025 Build 20454048 Edited 19 October 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Audio

  • Fixed the attack hit sound spatialization bug – it is now correctly positioned in 3D space.

  • Footstep and jump sounds from ghosts are no longer audible to other players.

  • Fixed the microphone device refresh issue – the selected device now updates properly without requiring a map change.

Gameplay

  • Fixed a bug where having a torch in stock while attacking could cause an unintended penalty.

  • Added a visual indicator to open the Death Panel.

  • Weapons are now correctly dropped when a player dies while equipped.

  • Ghosts can now properly cross bridges without falling through.

  • Added a fast walk mode for better balance between speed and endurance.

Quests and Objectives

  • Fixed the rally waypoint not always disappearing from the screen after the event.

  • Fixed the "Dance 5/5" quest not validating or updating correctly.

  • Improved the key spawn system for more consistent and reliable behavior.

Ghost

  • Fixed an issue where ghosts (or players) couldn’t always see other ghosts.

  • Ghosts can now interact with light sources again.

Environments

  • Fixed a floor in the Town Hall (HDV) that players could fall through.

  • Adjusted collision behavior in several areas to prevent unintended falls.

Weapons

  • Fixed the double damage bug with the spear.

  • Improved the stability of the spear throw and retrieval system.

