Audio
Fixed the attack hit sound spatialization bug – it is now correctly positioned in 3D space.
Footstep and jump sounds from ghosts are no longer audible to other players.
Fixed the microphone device refresh issue – the selected device now updates properly without requiring a map change.
Gameplay
Fixed a bug where having a torch in stock while attacking could cause an unintended penalty.
Added a visual indicator to open the Death Panel.
Weapons are now correctly dropped when a player dies while equipped.
Ghosts can now properly cross bridges without falling through.
Added a fast walk mode for better balance between speed and endurance.
Quests and Objectives
Fixed the rally waypoint not always disappearing from the screen after the event.
Fixed the "Dance 5/5" quest not validating or updating correctly.
Improved the key spawn system for more consistent and reliable behavior.
Ghost
Fixed an issue where ghosts (or players) couldn’t always see other ghosts.
Ghosts can now interact with light sources again.
Environments
Fixed a floor in the Town Hall (HDV) that players could fall through.
Adjusted collision behavior in several areas to prevent unintended falls.
Weapons
Fixed the double damage bug with the spear.
Improved the stability of the spear throw and retrieval system.
Changed files in this update