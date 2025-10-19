Added a conveyor merger that can be used to efficiently merge up to 3 belts into one.
Previously, to merge belts you had to use connections from belt to belt.
Added a UI scale setting in the options, to upscale the UI. Useful on high resolution screens.
Content Update - Conveyor Merger (v1.2.0)
