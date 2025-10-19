 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20454033 Edited 19 October 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a conveyor merger that can be used to efficiently merge up to 3 belts into one.
    Previously, to merge belts you had to use connections from belt to belt.

  • Added a UI scale setting in the options, to upscale the UI. Useful on high resolution screens.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3891761
