🧑🍳 Fresh Out of the Oven — The Chef’s Shift v1.1.0 Adds New Language Support and Daily Deal Steam Discount!
Order up! The kitchen just got a global upgrade! 🌎
The Chef’s Shift, the fast-paced typing and restaurant management game with Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam, is now served hot with brand-new language support and a limited-time Steam discount!
🥢 What’s Cookin’ in This Update:
New Languages: Japanese, Korean, and Indonesian
→ Play comfortably in your own language, or spice things up and practice typing in a new one!
Improved UI plating for better multilingual readability 🍽️
A dash of bug fixes and a pinch of optimization
💸 Limited-Time Special:
We’re running a 20% OFF Daily Deal on Steam from October 19–20, 2025!
So grab your apron, sharpen your typing skills, and get ready to serve some chaos in the kitchen!
Changed files in this update