Major 19 October 2025 Build 20454008 Edited 19 October 2025 – 17:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧑‍🍳 Fresh Out of the Oven — The Chef’s Shift v1.1.0 Adds New Language Support and Daily Deal Steam Discount!

Order up! The kitchen just got a global upgrade! 🌎

The Chef’s Shift, the fast-paced typing and restaurant management game with Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam, is now served hot with brand-new language support and a limited-time Steam discount!


🥢 What’s Cookin’ in This Update:

  • New Languages: Japanese, Korean, and Indonesian

    → Play comfortably in your own language, or spice things up and practice typing in a new one!

  • Improved UI plating for better multilingual readability 🍽️

  • A dash of bug fixes and a pinch of optimization

💸 Limited-Time Special:

We’re running a 20% OFF Daily Deal on Steam from October 19–20, 2025!

So grab your apron, sharpen your typing skills, and get ready to serve some chaos in the kitchen!


