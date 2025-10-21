 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20453968 Edited 21 October 2025 – 03:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Our game "The Dragon Princess Flower" is now officially available on Steam!

A 2D pixel-art mystery adventure game with text-based storytelling. Play as Wang Xie, trapped in a time loop on the day of the mountain god festival. When the midnight hour strikes, the village faces destruction. Experience the same tragic day repeatedly across eleven time periods, searching for the truth behind "a certain incident" to finally break free from this endless cycle.

If you come across any issues or would like to share feedback during the demo, please join our group：

2pgames.net/discord to connect directly with us.

