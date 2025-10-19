Bug fixes:
- fixed a bug where Dead Warriors did not respawn after death in the Magic Forest;
- the quest item "Toad Foot" no longer drops from mushrooms in the Mushroom Cave;
- links to media resources in the main menu (such as the official website, Patreon, and survey) now open in the Steam browser, as they did not always open in the default browser;
- fixed a bug where magic attacks sometimes did not hit fairies;
Other changes:
- localization mistakes fixed;
- Mint will no longer appear in Miners Valley if the task to collect it has been completed;
- in the Chaos Space, in the area of the throne of the Chaos God, the texture of the piles of stones has been replaced with another one so as not to confuse them with interactive stone piles;
Changed depots in v1-3_beta branch