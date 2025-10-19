 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20453921 Edited 19 October 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version Update Details:

Improvements

  • Optimized the auto-lock-on logic for enemies.

  • Added ultimate descriptions to weapon interaction tutorials.

  • Fixed an issue where items dropped near portals were difficult to pick up.

  • Removed distant blur effect.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Fujiwara no Mokou might not recover HP upon completing a stage during her Finisher.

  • Fixed an issue where certain talents for Fujiwara no Mokou could cause reduced HP recovery from her Finisher.

  • Fixed a bug where coins could be lost after unlocking the Money Bag from Sagi no Miyako.

  • Fixed an issue where the "Heart Copy Slash" talent could unexpectedly fail to activate.

  • Fixed an issue where the Bestiary interface would not display correctly in ultrawide screen modes.

  • Fixed a bug where dashing during a charge-up sequence might sometimes not cause movement.

  • Fixed abnormal voice control prompts.

