Current Version Update Details:

Improvements

Fixed an issue where items dropped near portals were difficult to pick up.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Fujiwara no Mokou might not recover HP upon completing a stage during her Finisher.

Fixed an issue where certain talents for Fujiwara no Mokou could cause reduced HP recovery from her Finisher.

Fixed a bug where coins could be lost after unlocking the Money Bag from Sagi no Miyako.

Fixed an issue where the "Heart Copy Slash" talent could unexpectedly fail to activate.

Fixed an issue where the Bestiary interface would not display correctly in ultrawide screen modes.

Fixed a bug where dashing during a charge-up sequence might sometimes not cause movement.