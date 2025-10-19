 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20453818 Edited 19 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, New version of Forbidden Offering is now available.

Major release:

  1. Infinite mode available. Cut through even more hordes of enemies.

  2. Unity security update

Minor fixes for game balance.

~Binah games.

