Added the old club to the main level.

Added a new Yard level, work in progress.

Added new progression stat "Fame" - certain quests will yield fame. Fame can be accumulated for different crews or people, displayed on the player character stats page.

Added version info to the UI

Interface update notifications will no longer stay on screen, auto hidden after a moment.

Police can again catch the player

Fixed a bug with the tutorial, should work again.

Fixed style pickups.

Fixed an issue with some NPCs not dancing

Fixed an issue with mobile phones not visible while in use

Updated the skill for punching, changed double click to single left mouse click to fire the skill.