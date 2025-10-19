 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Fellowship Keeper Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 19 October 2025 Build 20453806 Edited 19 October 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added the old club to the main level.

  • Added a new Yard level, work in progress.

  • Added new progression stat "Fame" - certain quests will yield fame. Fame can be accumulated for different crews or people, displayed on the player character stats page.

  • Added version info to the UI

  • Interface update notifications will no longer stay on screen, auto hidden after a moment.

  • Police can again catch the player

  • Fixed a bug with the tutorial, should work again.

  • Fixed style pickups.

  • Fixed an issue with some NPCs not dancing

  • Fixed an issue with mobile phones not visible while in use

  • Updated the skill for punching, changed double click to single left mouse click to fire the skill.

  • Several minor updates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link