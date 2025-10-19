Added the old club to the main level.
Added a new Yard level, work in progress.
Added new progression stat "Fame" - certain quests will yield fame. Fame can be accumulated for different crews or people, displayed on the player character stats page.
Added version info to the UI
Interface update notifications will no longer stay on screen, auto hidden after a moment.
Police can again catch the player
Fixed a bug with the tutorial, should work again.
Fixed style pickups.
Fixed an issue with some NPCs not dancing
Fixed an issue with mobile phones not visible while in use
Updated the skill for punching, changed double click to single left mouse click to fire the skill.
Several minor updates.
Graffiti Battle Update 1.7.8
Update notes via Steam Community
