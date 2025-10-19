 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20453778 Edited 19 October 2025 – 11:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the +1AP from the Tempest Title didn’t get added

  • Fixed an issue where the Gold Cost for crafting the legendary Spear of the Champion cost only 1 gold

  • Fixed an Issue where Kaede’s clone would not spawn with the same hit points as the original if the difficulty settings increased the enemy’s hit points

  • Fixed missing sneak attacker skill on ninja class

  • Fixed missing True Sight Skill for Kaede on lvl 20

  • Fixed some visual bugs on the Quest Map for the Quest "Old Grudes"

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2026001
