Fixed an issue where the +1AP from the Tempest Title didn’t get added

Fixed an issue where the Gold Cost for crafting the legendary Spear of the Champion cost only 1 gold

Fixed an Issue where Kaede’s clone would not spawn with the same hit points as the original if the difficulty settings increased the enemy’s hit points

Fixed missing sneak attacker skill on ninja class

Fixed missing True Sight Skill for Kaede on lvl 20