Fixed an issue where the +1AP from the Tempest Title didn’t get added
Fixed an issue where the Gold Cost for crafting the legendary Spear of the Champion cost only 1 gold
Fixed an Issue where Kaede’s clone would not spawn with the same hit points as the original if the difficulty settings increased the enemy’s hit points
Fixed missing sneak attacker skill on ninja class
Fixed missing True Sight Skill for Kaede on lvl 20
Fixed some visual bugs on the Quest Map for the Quest "Old Grudes"
Patch 1.7 Bugfixes #4
