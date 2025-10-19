 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20453752 Edited 19 October 2025 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2025.10.19 Upgrade Patch

Added a button system for switching between fully automatic and semi-automatic shooting modes of ship weapons controlled by players

