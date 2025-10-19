New pet system

In the City of Origin, you can speak with Feili to activate the system and purchase capture items

Enemies that can be captured can be captured by using a capture item on them in battle. The lower their health, the higher the probability of capture

The acquired pet can be equipped for a specified character on the pet page within the menu. The pet will appear beside the player during combat, providing additional attribute bonuses (ignoring the upper limit). The pet also possesses an active skill that will be automatically released after the player takes action,

Pets will receive a random quality and a random skill cooldown when acquired

Each pet can also fuse with a pet of the same name to upgrade its star level. Each upgrade will increase the pet's stats and bonuses to the player. After reaching 5 stars, the pet will randomly gain an additional active skill

Currently open for capture are: Wild Little Fairy, Bat Girl (Rose Forest), Holy Lady (Normal), Essence Mage, Slime Warrior-Wolf (Wind God Tower), Kind Little Red Riding Hood (World in Painting), and Charm Dragon. Hathisil (Old City, Deep Roots)

More capturable monsters will be added in the future