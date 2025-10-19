 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20453688
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where all units occasionally spawned on the same spot. Since this bug was difficult to reproduce, we can’t guarantee it’s completely resolved — but we’re hopeful it’s finally gone!

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to purchase the bank infinitely at the start of the game when not in tutorial mode.

Improvements & Updates

  • You can now click on the towers in the top-left corner of the screen to see which ones are running low on energy.

  • Rebuilt the hangar with a new look and updated graphics.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3653601
  • Loading history…
