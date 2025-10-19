Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where all units occasionally spawned on the same spot. Since this bug was difficult to reproduce, we can’t guarantee it’s completely resolved — but we’re hopeful it’s finally gone!
Fixed a bug that allowed players to purchase the bank infinitely at the start of the game when not in tutorial mode.
Improvements & Updates
You can now click on the towers in the top-left corner of the screen to see which ones are running low on energy.
Rebuilt the hangar with a new look and updated graphics.
Changed files in this update