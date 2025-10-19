Tenno v1.9.5 is live – our biggest update yet!



What’s new:



1. New Rumble Syste

2. New Rumble Shop

3. New Orochi Lab

4. New Hunting House Bosses

5. New Badge System

6. New Village Graphics

7. New Selection UI

8. New Mission Room Backgrounds

9. New Hunting House Backgrounds

10. New Academy Backgrounds

11. New Market Backgrounds

12. New Game Shortcuts

13. New Tenno Pass

14. Reworked Sound System

15. Reworked Water Ninjutsu

16. New Notification Badges

17. Reworked Genjutsu

18. Fixed Skill VFX

19. Auto Refill for Events

20. Improved Authentication Flow

21. Improved Social Sign-In

22. New UI Animations

23. Friend List Count Display

24. Fixed Hunting House Titles

25. Enhanced Anti-Cheat Measures

26. New Packages

27. Fixed Rare Crashes

28. UI Alignment Fixes

29. Improved Battle Arenas

30. General Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements



Experience smoother gameplay, updated visuals, and the most complete Tenno version yet.