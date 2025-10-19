 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20453611 Edited 19 October 2025 – 11:59:52 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Achievements have been added.
Achievements can be unlocked through your actions and discoveries during gameplay.

  • Escape

  • Discover your first anomaly

  • Discover all anomalies

  • Read all notes

Try to complete all achievements!

