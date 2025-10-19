Dear Players,

Thank you for reporting bugs you found - we just released a hot fix that addresses the following:



1) Cards

Read is back (Kuro) - the Sun upgraded version now deals damage as intended

Hunting Time (Kuro) - it can now be properly upgraded at the vendor

Cut it out (Kuro) - it can now be properly upgraded at the vendor



2) Fixed bug where choosing an upgraded card after a fight would give a non-upgraded version instead

We also saw a report that the issue with the DD from the previous hotfix did not take effect - we couldn't replicate that, but if someone else still experiences this issue after updating the game, please let us know.



Thanks

DL Team