 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Fellowship Keeper ARC Raiders Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20453547 Edited 19 October 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

Thank you for reporting bugs you found - we just released a hot fix that addresses the following:

1) Cards

  • Read is back (Kuro) - the Sun upgraded version now deals damage as intended

  • Hunting Time (Kuro) - it can now be properly upgraded at the vendor

  • Cut it out (Kuro) - it can now be properly upgraded at the vendor

2) Fixed bug where choosing an upgraded card after a fight would give a non-upgraded version instead

We also saw a report that the issue with the DD from the previous hotfix did not take effect - we couldn't replicate that, but if someone else still experiences this issue after updating the game, please let us know.

Thanks
DL Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3112171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link