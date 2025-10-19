Hello there, due to a recent play tests as well as gathering of feedback at International Festival of Comics and Games, we have managed to gather quite a list of requested features, and we do intend to act on them! Here's the first round of sweeping changes that hopefully will positively affect your experience! ːsteamhappyː

Huge thank you to everyone who provided us with constructive feedback. It helps a lot!

But now let's get into what has changed!

Steam Workshop

As promised, Steam Workshop has now been implemented and released.

You can now use an in-game workshop uploader to publish your mod to the workshop!

In order to download a workshop map, you can simply subscribe on the workshop, your maps will be auto-downloaded on game launch!

Further customization of steam workshop assets, as well as pregenerated map previews will come soon.

Visual Improvements

A new Perlin-noise based water shader has been implemented replacing the simplistic old one, to make the water seem more wavy, an enhance the atmosphere on oceanic maps.

A new water texture was introduced to work better with the new water shader.

In game context panels, building choices and information panels have been reworked into a dark transparent design, to make it more readable.

A new font has been used in user interface to provide a more readable GUI look.

Quality of Life Changes

Technology research can now be canceled and refunded by right clicking on it.

You can no longer move units while browsing technologies, to avoid accidentally moving them without intention to do so.

Technology tree now shows your resources, when you browse technologies.

Expanded tutorial to include additional information about unit class bonuses, and berry collection.

Bugfixes

In multiplayer, tribute could sometimes be sent despite not having the neccessary resources.

In multiplayer matches with AI opponents, the players would sometimes get multiple notifications of AI opponents not being able to place down their buildings.

Fixed potential case for the incorrect population decrease in multiplayer games.

Input fields and other interface elements have been reworked in order to avoid incorrect inputs, which could impact their functionality.

Fixed a visual only issue with roads build by the specific player, sometimes not showing up in for the other players.

Fixed potentially entering too large seed values, which could cause overflows.

Balance Changes

Speed cost for oceans has been slightly lowered in order for the transport ship to be able to travel one tile over them.

Misc. Changes