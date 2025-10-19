🎃 HALLOWEEN HAS ARRIVED IN ERATIATH!- Halloween (Oct 18 – Nov 1). Trick or treat across the world—hidden surprises await!
⚔️ MERCENARIES- Mercs can now be renamed and resurrected after death – setting the stage for bigger updates ahead.
- Fixed bug related with mercs classes and races allowed.
- Cleric Merc: added spell Radiant Cleansing.
- In mercenaries panel, already-summoned mercs now show a golden frame.
- Fixed Ranger merc animation sync when shooting arrows.
🌿 DRUID BALANCE- Flourishment is now AoE and has increased mana cost.
- Swiftness is now AoE and has increased mana cost.
- Bear pet gained Primal Roar (single-target taunt).
🏹 RANGER BALANCE- Provoke is now Tier 1 to make Ranger tank builds more viable.
- Scale Skin is now Tier 3 and has increased AC.
- New Veteran Skill: Sylvan Refuge.
🔥 ROGUE BALANCE- Adrenaline Rush: increased duration and cooldown; decreased cast time.
- Fury: while active, decreases rage generation by 5% per second.
- Hurt: increased duration and rage cost.
- Sprint: decreased cooldown and cast time.
- Tangle Trap: increased duration.
- Unstoppable: increased duration and rage cost.
- Rogue / Warrior: several skills are now truly instant cast.
✨ WIZARD BALANCE- Spellwind is now AoE and has increased mana cost.
⛏️ GENERAL UPDATES- Mining probability now shown in the context info window.
- Improved Players Online panel and added server name.
- Improved pet buffs panel when there are many buffs.
- Radiant Aether now also gives a chance to resist AoE.
- Crafting result tooltip no longer appears; it disappears after 3s.
- Cast time now shows exact time.
- Shards of fire / air / water are now stackable.
- New arrow icon to make it clear it’s an arrow.
- Fixed Ranger bow visible while mining.
- Fixed typo in descriptions with some percent-based skills.
- Fixed Cleanse spell visual effect.
- Chest of Lost Adventurers now shows potential rewards in its tooltip.
- Reduced rune cost for all Adventurer’s Guild rewards.
- Endless Quiver is now Epic quality.
- Added effect to legendary bow Nightshade Whisperbow.
- Changed icon for Runeshield.
💀 WORLD & BALANCE- Slightly decreased damage done by Drakelings.
- Spirit of the Forest: Ethereal Circle of Decay is now AoE and has a 15% chance to resist cleanse.
- Increased drop rate for Totem of Fiery War.
🖥️ DEDICATED SERVER- New param format: ./server.exe name="AK TEST v2" password="1234" capacity=10
- Fixed bug related with Adventurers quests.
- Fixed bug when trying to hire new mercenaries.
