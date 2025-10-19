The first special event of Ancient Kingdoms is here! From October 18 to November 1, Eratiath is filled with spooky surprises. Gather your party, light your lanterns, and prepare for tricks, treats, and terrifying challenges.



🎃 HALLOWEEN HAS ARRIVED IN ERATIATH! - Halloween (Oct 18 – Nov 1). Trick or treat across the world—hidden surprises await!



⚔️ MERCENARIES - Mercs can now be renamed and resurrected after death – setting the stage for bigger updates ahead.

- Fixed bug related with mercs classes and races allowed.

- Cleric Merc: added spell Radiant Cleansing.

- In mercenaries panel, already-summoned mercs now show a golden frame.

- Fixed Ranger merc animation sync when shooting arrows.



🌿 DRUID BALANCE - Flourishment is now AoE and has increased mana cost.

- Swiftness is now AoE and has increased mana cost.

- Bear pet gained Primal Roar (single-target taunt).



🏹 RANGER BALANCE - Provoke is now Tier 1 to make Ranger tank builds more viable.

- Scale Skin is now Tier 3 and has increased AC.

- New Veteran Skill: Sylvan Refuge.



🔥 ROGUE BALANCE - Adrenaline Rush: increased duration and cooldown; decreased cast time.

- Fury: while active, decreases rage generation by 5% per second.

- Hurt: increased duration and rage cost.

- Sprint: decreased cooldown and cast time.

- Tangle Trap: increased duration.

- Unstoppable: increased duration and rage cost.

- Rogue / Warrior: several skills are now truly instant cast.



✨ WIZARD BALANCE - Spellwind is now AoE and has increased mana cost.



⛏️ GENERAL UPDATES - Mining probability now shown in the context info window.

- Improved Players Online panel and added server name.

- Improved pet buffs panel when there are many buffs.

- Radiant Aether now also gives a chance to resist AoE.

- Crafting result tooltip no longer appears; it disappears after 3s.

- Cast time now shows exact time.

- Shards of fire / air / water are now stackable.

- New arrow icon to make it clear it’s an arrow.

- Fixed Ranger bow visible while mining.

- Fixed typo in descriptions with some percent-based skills.

- Fixed Cleanse spell visual effect.

- Chest of Lost Adventurers now shows potential rewards in its tooltip.

- Reduced rune cost for all Adventurer’s Guild rewards.

- Endless Quiver is now Epic quality.

- Added effect to legendary bow Nightshade Whisperbow.

- Changed icon for Runeshield.



💀 WORLD & BALANCE - Slightly decreased damage done by Drakelings.

- Spirit of the Forest: Ethereal Circle of Decay is now AoE and has a 15% chance to resist cleanse.

- Increased drop rate for Totem of Fiery War.



🖥️ DEDICATED SERVER - New param format: ./server.exe name="AK TEST v2" password="1234" capacity=10

- Fixed bug related with Adventurers quests.

- Fixed bug when trying to hire new mercenaries.



🕸️ HAPPY HALLOWEEN, ADVENTURERS! 🦇 The world of Ancient Kingdoms continues to evolve — and this is just the beginning. Join the community, share your feedback, and prepare for what’s next!

