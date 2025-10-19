 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20453366 Edited 19 October 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed
- The training graph was not recording the training changes, restructured how it works
- Also changed how training fees work, to be more reliable
- If a pedigree has a start horse, show it's pedigree as unknown to keep pedigree structure intact

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
