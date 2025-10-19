Fixed
- The training graph was not recording the training changes, restructured how it works
- Also changed how training fees work, to be more reliable
- If a pedigree has a start horse, show it's pedigree as unknown to keep pedigree structure intact
[0.5.5.3] - 2025-10-19
