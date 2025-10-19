 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20453317 Edited 19 October 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
1、修改了艾妮娜和徐尹珍结局天的数值判定，AIKO的高正义值结局从50下调致35；AIKO和徐尹珍的好感度判定从60降低至50。

2、降低了撒尿游戏的难度，同时喝酒游戏与尾行游戏，都可以通过回调剧情树，从失败的轮次重新开始。

3、优化了部分画面的问题。

