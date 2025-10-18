Gameplay Changes
-Improved UI (can hold down hotkeys for actions)
-Updated Tutorial
-Exp and Gold increased 2x to reduce grind
-Interactive buildings more noticeable
-Objects between player and target can act as obstacles from ranged attacks and spells, allowing for tactical play
-Weapon/Spell range circles appear to show range of effect when targeting
-New area music
-New battle music
-Improved party/NPC follow pathing
-Fixed bug that player moves when drinking/eating from inventory screen
-New area "Abandoned Building" and revamped "Library"
-More feedback for some actions/auto-actions
-Items that can be picked up are now more clear
-Exits to other zones made more clear
