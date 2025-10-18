Gameplay Changes

-Improved UI (can hold down hotkeys for actions)

-Updated Tutorial

-Exp and Gold increased 2x to reduce grind

-Interactive buildings more noticeable

-Objects between player and target can act as obstacles from ranged attacks and spells, allowing for tactical play

-Weapon/Spell range circles appear to show range of effect when targeting

-New area music

-New battle music

-Improved party/NPC follow pathing

-Fixed bug that player moves when drinking/eating from inventory screen

-New area "Abandoned Building" and revamped "Library"

-More feedback for some actions/auto-actions

-Items that can be picked up are now more clear

-Exits to other zones made more clear