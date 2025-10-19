⚙️ Update #13 – Prestige Improvements & Future Systems

We’ve listened to your feedback — both on Discord and here on Steam — and made several improvements to the new Prestige system! 🌀





🏅 Prestige System Updates

• Adjusted Prestige requirements for better balance

• Added Achievements for your first Prestige

• Fixed multiple bugs and progression issues related to Prestige

• Introduced a new Prestige Level — giving even more rewards and bonuses!





⛏️ Mining & Crafting Scores

We’ve started implementing internal Mining and Crafting scores — these will be used for upcoming Leaderboards in future updates!

This is the foundation for more long-term progression and friendly competition. 🏆





💬 As Always – Feedback Matters

Keep the ideas coming! You can share your thoughts directly here or on our Discord

server. Every bit of feedback helps us shape the next steps!





🚀 What’s Next

• Leaderboards

• Prestige-based bonuses

• More balancing & polish





See you soon,

— The Dev Goblin 👹