⚙️ Update #13 – Prestige Improvements & Future Systems
We’ve listened to your feedback — both on Discord and here on Steam — and made several improvements to the new Prestige system! 🌀
🏅 Prestige System Updates
• Adjusted Prestige requirements for better balance
• Added Achievements for your first Prestige
• Fixed multiple bugs and progression issues related to Prestige
• Introduced a new Prestige Level — giving even more rewards and bonuses!
⛏️ Mining & Crafting Scores
We’ve started implementing internal Mining and Crafting scores — these will be used for upcoming Leaderboards in future updates!
This is the foundation for more long-term progression and friendly competition. 🏆
💬 As Always – Feedback Matters
Keep the ideas coming! You can share your thoughts directly here or on our Discord
server. Every bit of feedback helps us shape the next steps!
🚀 What’s Next
• Leaderboards
• Prestige-based bonuses
• More balancing & polish
See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹
Changed files in this update