19 October 2025 Build 20453250 Edited 19 October 2025 – 09:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ Update #13 – Prestige Improvements & Future Systems

We’ve listened to your feedback — both on Discord and here on Steam — and made several improvements to the new Prestige system! 🌀


🏅 Prestige System Updates

• Adjusted Prestige requirements for better balance
• Added Achievements for your first Prestige
• Fixed multiple bugs and progression issues related to Prestige
• Introduced a new Prestige Level — giving even more rewards and bonuses!


⛏️ Mining & Crafting Scores

We’ve started implementing internal Mining and Crafting scores — these will be used for upcoming Leaderboards in future updates!
This is the foundation for more long-term progression and friendly competition. 🏆


💬 As Always – Feedback Matters

Keep the ideas coming! You can share your thoughts directly here or on our Discord
server. Every bit of feedback helps us shape the next steps!


🚀 What’s Next

• Leaderboards
• Prestige-based bonuses
• More balancing & polish


See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹

