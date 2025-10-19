WIP stuffs

: (not implemented yet)

trickster and blaster: actually already programmed, available if I got the anims up

damage direction indicator (if I actually finished it)

doll's rework



sweeper and dualshot's card translations







actual patch notes: 0.2.1



hopefully fixed the bug where clients lobby menu didn't open when back to lobby, and bugging when joining after quitting without closing the game



FINALLY!!!!



if it works perfectly, you don't need to quit game after every match





Scout:

reduced scout's shurikens' bleed amount to nerf his close range burst damage

fixed a bug where scout's throwable's hit won't register at point blank

increased the above projectiles's speed so they are more consistent to hit

ninja

increase shaken and slashwave's projectile speed

increase max additional attack damage

slightly increase base hp so she won't be easily killed round 1

increased her damage boosting cards for better scaling

reduced dash distance, but halved cooldown

added wallrun and wall jump

added a series of cards regarding wallrun and wall jump

buffed stealth attack's backstab multiplier

commander:

slight rework to commander's firing modes, it has higher fire rate but less damage and bullet speed when unscoped, vice versa when scoped

+slight buffs to her other abilities and cards, she might get the scaling damage for her gun since her abilities are more on the utility side

Pirate

tweaked pirate's cards rng based on coin

increased her barrier's ability to stand against very very heavy firepower in short durations

hunter:

increased projectile speed and fire rate

reworked pierce arrow, it now deals reduced damage, but you don't need to shoot through something first anymore to deal damage, and applies penetrate effect to players

basic attack arrows deal extra damage + self heal when hitting penetrated players

but it has much longer cooldown now

fixed an unintended setting for heavy crossbow to lower the fire rate too much

fixed a bug for some classes to be able to friendly fire

sweeper: increased gatling effectiveness at range but reduced at close range

slightly nerfed damage reduction passive and fire up passive and move speed

pursuit mode: more fragile, + shotgun damage and accuracy, + move speed when not damaged

reduced shifting gear time

removed core upgrades and spreaded most of them into normal upgrades

dualshot:

slight buff to base damage

increased style points gain, reduced style points loss

faster autoload when don't have bullets left, and slower the autoloading if bullets are left

fixed some widgets

buffed slide jump force

detective: added gun damage scaling over time as a bandage fix for his lack of damage in lategame

special modes:

infection: tweaked the map's early parts

make humans' gun stronger

reduced the requirements of kills for humans to get an upgrade (to 2)

.io: set minimum of upgrades points after dying (can't exceed what you had)

upgrades not chosen yet on death now counts towards upgrade level

nerfed something

boss: reduced some boss ability's damage so half hp classes won't be destroyed so fast

but you're still supposed to die if you get hit by a bullet + ability