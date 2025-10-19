WIP stuffs
: (not implemented yet)
trickster and blaster: actually already programmed, available if I got the anims up
damage direction indicator (if I actually finished it)
doll's rework
sweeper and dualshot's card translations
actual patch notes: 0.2.1
hopefully fixed the bug where clients lobby menu didn't open when back to lobby, and bugging when joining after quitting without closing the game
FINALLY!!!!
if it works perfectly, you don't need to quit game after every match
Scout:
reduced scout's shurikens' bleed amount to nerf his close range burst damage
fixed a bug where scout's throwable's hit won't register at point blank
increased the above projectiles's speed so they are more consistent to hit
ninja
increase shaken and slashwave's projectile speed
increase max additional attack damage
slightly increase base hp so she won't be easily killed round 1
increased her damage boosting cards for better scaling
reduced dash distance, but halved cooldown
added wallrun and wall jump
added a series of cards regarding wallrun and wall jump
buffed stealth attack's backstab multiplier
commander:
slight rework to commander's firing modes, it has higher fire rate but less damage and bullet speed when unscoped, vice versa when scoped
+slight buffs to her other abilities and cards, she might get the scaling damage for her gun since her abilities are more on the utility side
Pirate
tweaked pirate's cards rng based on coin
increased her barrier's ability to stand against very very heavy firepower in short durations
hunter:
increased projectile speed and fire rate
reworked pierce arrow, it now deals reduced damage, but you don't need to shoot through something first anymore to deal damage, and applies penetrate effect to players
basic attack arrows deal extra damage + self heal when hitting penetrated players
but it has much longer cooldown now
fixed an unintended setting for heavy crossbow to lower the fire rate too much
fixed a bug for some classes to be able to friendly fire
sweeper: increased gatling effectiveness at range but reduced at close range
slightly nerfed damage reduction passive and fire up passive and move speed
pursuit mode: more fragile, + shotgun damage and accuracy, + move speed when not damaged
reduced shifting gear time
removed core upgrades and spreaded most of them into normal upgrades
dualshot:
slight buff to base damage
increased style points gain, reduced style points loss
faster autoload when don't have bullets left, and slower the autoloading if bullets are left
fixed some widgets
buffed slide jump force
detective: added gun damage scaling over time as a bandage fix for his lack of damage in lategame
special modes:
infection: tweaked the map's early parts
make humans' gun stronger
reduced the requirements of kills for humans to get an upgrade (to 2)
.io: set minimum of upgrades points after dying (can't exceed what you had)
upgrades not chosen yet on death now counts towards upgrade level
nerfed something
boss: reduced some boss ability's damage so half hp classes won't be destroyed so fast
but you're still supposed to die if you get hit by a bullet + ability
