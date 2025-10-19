- Fixed the Equip Menu giving you possibly bugged/impossible equipment (like giving you a minus item or a weapon with properties of another weapon)
- Fixed Flame particles lingering on screen after Lana dying in the Scorpion battle
- Fixed the music in construction site not returning when you go to Verona's boss room and go back without fighting her
Spoiler Bugfixes:
- Fixed PYKSYS flying off screen when transitioning from phases
- Fixed a bug where a bus spawning on you would send you down (in an unintended location for that)
- Fixed the Gun's full charge shot not homing on a Star Puffer
