19 October 2025 Build 20453180 Edited 19 October 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed the Equip Menu giving you possibly bugged/impossible equipment (like giving you a minus item or a weapon with properties of another weapon)
  • Fixed Flame particles lingering on screen after Lana dying in the Scorpion battle
  • Fixed the music in construction site not returning when you go to Verona's boss room and go back without fighting her

Spoiler Bugfixes:
  • Fixed PYKSYS flying off screen when transitioning from phases
  • Fixed a bug where a bus spawning on you would send you down (in an unintended location for that)
  • Fixed the Gun's full charge shot not homing on a Star Puffer

