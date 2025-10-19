this build changes some stuff up in the game and could cause bugs in some areas, so please do check around the changed areas below if possible.



heres what is changed (off the top of my head):



- rehexing, tl;dr, the ability to abandon a run in post-game for the cost of 50 tokens

- new outline around characters you havent talked to before (will show up around everyone at first, dont report that as a bug to me because thats not a bug)

- Skip button for Cutscenes (this is already tested but if you wanna play around with it feel free?)

- New wheel spin animation for QTE in rebirths 2-4, also has abit of new dialouge to go with it too! (if anyone can, let me know if i forgot to implement it properly into certain scenes!)

- Slight optimization for Jellies

- Improved Steam Deck Support for scenes where multiple windows would typically appear (they should no longer appear, but if anyone can confirm they work normally thatd be great)

- Hover Icons for the menu buttons in-game, not rly smth that needs to be bug tested but let me know

- Slight rebalancing for the miners, not by much but its something! also replaces the mel miner with the charlie miner, (which is actually a rly good early game miner tbh, completely on accident.)

- New Melvin art, doesnt need to be bug tested but. its there



do let me know if you find any other bugs generally outside of these features!