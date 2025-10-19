 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20453156 Edited 19 October 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
From playtest feedback, I created a stationary fixed-position camera option that can be found in the settings.

Carpoon's default camera is dynamic, and zooms in and out, but a few players find that camera motion too to be much, or the levels can show up fine on a large TV.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1068841
  • Loading history…
