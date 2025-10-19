WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes / Improvements:

Added localization support! (WIP) English Portuguese (Portugal) Dutch German French Italian Russian Spanish Chinese (simplified) Pirate 🦜

Improved map generation, no longer flash bangs when generating a map 😎

Crosshair improvements (now shows and hides when hovering a interact)

Added anti-break delivery areas to the water entrances (so it's easier to get the prop in the water)

Added Building shaders as the first screen, so it doesn't look like the game is crashed

Fixes:

Fixed delivery arrow being occluded by prop

Fixed ui.hide command breaking the game (conversations & damage)

Renamed ui.hide to hud.hide

General ui fixes

Thanks again to everyone who participated on the playtest 💖