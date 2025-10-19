WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.
THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.
Changes / Improvements:
Added localization support! (WIP)
English
Portuguese (Portugal)
Dutch
German
French
Italian
Russian
Spanish
Chinese (simplified)
Pirate 🦜
Improved map generation, no longer flash bangs when generating a map 😎
Crosshair improvements (now shows and hides when hovering a interact)
Added anti-break delivery areas to the water entrances (so it's easier to get the prop in the water)
Added
Building shadersas the first screen, so it doesn't look like the game is crashed
Fixes:
Fixed delivery arrow being occluded by prop
Fixed
ui.hidecommand breaking the game (conversations & damage)
Renamed
ui.hideto
hud.hide
General ui fixes
Thanks again to everyone who participated on the playtest 💖
Changed files in this update