- Fix a bug where turn off all warehouses with full storage button does not work
- Fix a typo: it should be "Intrinsic Ratio" instead of "Intrinstic Ratio". Intrinstic is not a word
- Fix a bug where Red Fort building level boost does not apply to markets
- Fix a bug where Bran Castle counts buildings that are being upgraded
- Add a popup when Supporter Pack is purchased (require a game restart on Steam)
Patch Notes: 0.27.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2181941
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2181942
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2181943
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update