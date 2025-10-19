 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20452999 Edited 19 October 2025 – 08:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix a bug where turn off all warehouses with full storage button does not work
  • Fix a typo: it should be "Intrinsic Ratio" instead of "Intrinstic Ratio". Intrinstic is not a word
  • Fix a bug where Red Fort building level boost does not apply to markets
  • Fix a bug where Bran Castle counts buildings that are being upgraded
  • Add a popup when Supporter Pack is purchased (require a game restart on Steam)


