Optimization:

Increased the amount of lighter fuel available in the early stages of the game.

Enhanced in-game objectives and clue hints; revised text and highlighted key parts in red.

Added one more tutorial prompt for the enemy lock-on feature.

Improved scene collision boxes.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where Tongyuan Daozu could get stuck in Room 308.

Additionally, a Q&A document has been provided in the Community Guide section for reference.

Thank you all for your love and support for this game.

Your comments and gameplay videos mean a lot to me.

I’ll continue updating and improving the game by learning from every piece of feedback.