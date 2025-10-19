 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20452968 Edited 19 October 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization:

  • Increased the amount of lighter fuel available in the early stages of the game.

  • Enhanced in-game objectives and clue hints; revised text and highlighted key parts in red.

  • Added one more tutorial prompt for the enemy lock-on feature.

  • Improved scene collision boxes.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Tongyuan Daozu could get stuck in Room 308.

Additionally, a Q&A document has been provided in the Community Guide section for reference.

Thank you all for your love and support for this game.
Your comments and gameplay videos mean a lot to me.
I’ll continue updating and improving the game by learning from every piece of feedback.

