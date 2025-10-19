Optimization:
Increased the amount of lighter fuel available in the early stages of the game.
Enhanced in-game objectives and clue hints; revised text and highlighted key parts in red.
Added one more tutorial prompt for the enemy lock-on feature.
Improved scene collision boxes.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where Tongyuan Daozu could get stuck in Room 308.
Additionally, a Q&A document has been provided in the Community Guide section for reference.
Thank you all for your love and support for this game.
Your comments and gameplay videos mean a lot to me.
I’ll continue updating and improving the game by learning from every piece of feedback.
