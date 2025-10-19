Hey guys, time for our second patch. Here's what we changed:



Gamepad users can now use left stick + A button to sling (right stick also works)

Fixed an issue on level 23 where players respawned inside of a wall

Improved various tutorials

Fixed an issue where camera on level 1 would sometimes be stuck when restarting the level

Fixed a bug that would prevent players to register or display their score on Endless mode

Fixed an issue where shrinking the worm in endless mode would only shrink its head

Fixed an issue where game would round down the endless mode meters score