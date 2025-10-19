 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20452881 Edited 19 October 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys, time for our second patch. Here's what we changed:

  • Gamepad users can now use left stick + A button to sling (right stick also works)

  • Fixed an issue on level 23 where players respawned inside of a wall

  • Improved various tutorials

  • Fixed an issue where camera on level 1 would sometimes be stuck when restarting the level

  • Fixed a bug that would prevent players to register or display their score on Endless mode

  • Fixed an issue where shrinking the worm in endless mode would only shrink its head

  • Fixed an issue where game would round down the endless mode meters score

  • Fixed an issue where timer would not stop during pause

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2852761
