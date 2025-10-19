 Skip to content
Major 19 October 2025 Build 20452844
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Ability to connect to the server via a proxy (in case of access issues).

  2. New game types – quiz and turn-based game. In a quiz, questions are asked consecutively and by default played as questions for everyone. In a turn-based game, questions are by default played individually, and the turn passes after each question.

  3. External media is now blocked and downloaded only upon user request.

  4. The topic list is now displayed as a grid, making better use of free space and showing larger text.

  5. Ability to move participants between slots via the slot’s context menu. The separate “Tables” tab has been removed.

  6. Redesigned control buttons for game slots.

  7. New interface for authors, sources, and comments of a package or round.

  8. Question counter in a round – increases with each question. Makes it easier to find a specific question when a game recording is available.

  9. The answer verification window for players during an appeal is now displayed in the center of the screen, not on the side like for the host.

  10. Default game button is Space instead of Ctrl.

