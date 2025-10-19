[Features]
- Added shortcut assignment for continuous tapping on the thumb rest.
Thumb rest input can be used with Oculus Touch controllers.
If you are using a controller that does not support the thumb rest, you can assign it by modifying the SteamVR controller bindings.
By default, VRHandsFrame gesture input can be toggled on/off.
Details:
https://vrhandsframe.eurekaworks.jp/docs/settings/shortcuts/#assgin-shortcuts-to-thumb-rest-input
[Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where the GIF animation capture function would not work under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the capture position could be misaligned when playing certain games.
- Fixed a bug related to Steam friend search.
- Fixed a known vulnerability in Unity (CVE-2025-59489)
- Fixed other minor bug
Thanks.
Eureka Works
Patch Update [version:2.0.0b21]
[Features]
