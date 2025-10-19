[Features]

- Added shortcut assignment for continuous tapping on the thumb rest.

Thumb rest input can be used with Oculus Touch controllers.

If you are using a controller that does not support the thumb rest, you can assign it by modifying the SteamVR controller bindings.





By default, VRHandsFrame gesture input can be toggled on/off.



Details:

https://vrhandsframe.eurekaworks.jp/docs/settings/shortcuts/#assgin-shortcuts-to-thumb-rest-input



[Fixes]

- Fixed an issue where the GIF animation capture function would not work under certain conditions.

- Fixed an issue where the capture position could be misaligned when playing certain games.

- Fixed a bug related to Steam friend search.

- Fixed a known vulnerability in Unity (CVE-2025-59489)

- Fixed other minor bug



Thanks.



Eureka Works