19 October 2025 Build 20452736 Edited 19 October 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Features]
- Added shortcut assignment for continuous tapping on the thumb rest.
Thumb rest input can be used with Oculus Touch controllers.
If you are using a controller that does not support the thumb rest, you can assign it by modifying the SteamVR controller bindings.


By default, VRHandsFrame gesture input can be toggled on/off.

Details:
https://vrhandsframe.eurekaworks.jp/docs/settings/shortcuts/#assgin-shortcuts-to-thumb-rest-input

[Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where the GIF animation capture function would not work under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the capture position could be misaligned when playing certain games.
- Fixed a bug related to Steam friend search.
- Fixed a known vulnerability in Unity (CVE-2025-59489)
- Fixed other minor bug

Thanks.

Eureka Works

