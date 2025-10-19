■ 10/19 2025 EA 23.222 Stable nyan



This marks Elin's 222nd (Nyan-Nyan-Nyan) update after EA!

After the stable version update, some mods may stop working or behave strangely. If anything unusual happens, please try disabling mods once and check again.



[Highlights]

* (Backer Wish) Added Doga Ruins Camp.

* (Backer Wish) Added quest "The Last Spice.”

* (Backer Wish) Added the free-spirited mercenary Tyche and VTX-09 "VISHNU.”

* (Backer Wish) Added weapon "★Point Stick.” Now available from Miral Garok (acquisition method subject to change).

* Replaced Lurie Sunken Temple’s BGM with an arranged version of "Hymn of Wind” by Lulwy. Thanks NINO!

* Adjusted food traits for grapes, pineapples, watermelons, guapa, palulu, rainbow fruit, fertile eggs, and cacti.

* Machine-type NPCs and monsters no longer spawn outdoors. Adjusted monster distribution by dungeon type.



[New Content]

* Added a legacy setting "Allow self-replication of genetically modified NPCs” to the World’s Law.

* Added feat "Miscreation.” Failures (Putit-type mech monsters) are now given a random-strength "Miscreation” feat when generated. (The use of "Miscreation” will be introduced in the future.) Machines with the "Miscreation” feat now drop scraps or bolts instead of microchips or batteries when defeated.

* Added new spell "Strip Blessing.”

* Added several new NPC abilities including "Gorefest,” "Whirlwind,” "Missile Barrage,” and "Flare.”

* Added ability "Song of Courage,” assigned to Barrich.

* Added red book "Dawn and Ash” placed in Mif Village.

* Added red book "The Forgotten Gods Volume 1” placed in Nef Village.

* Added ranged weapon "Panzerfaust.”

* Added ranged weapon "Shotgun.”

* Added ranged weapon "Laser Carbine.”

* Added ranged weapon "Sling.” Also added to starting recipes.

* Added throwing weapon "Shuriken.”

* Added throwing weapon "Throwing Knife.”

* Added throwing weapon "Point Stick.”

* Added melee weapon "Chakram.”

* Added ammo "Rocket Round.”

* Added furniture "★Eternal Monument.” Placed in the Eternal Garden.

* Added furniture "Monument.” Placed in the Eternal Garden.

* Added furniture "Sarcophagus.”

* Added furniture "Coffin.”

* Added furniture "Coffin Bed.”

* Added furniture "Exotic Stall.” (2 Types)

* Added furniture "Giant Peach.”

* Added furniture "Dollhouse.”

* Added furniture "Solar Panel.”

* Added furniture Mahjong tiles "White,” "Green,” and "Red.” Also added reversed and backside graphics for Seven-Man tile.

* Added two new plastic model kit furnitures.

* Added plant "Sunflower.”

* Added plant "Tulip.”

* Added plant "Pepper.”

* Added Lava Block and adjusted magma floor graphics.

* Added Pepper crafting recipe (experimental).

* Added three new monsters.

* Modified graphics of harvest-season tomatoes.



[Additions and Changes]

* NPCs generated in this version onward will become "Early Bloomers” when born from eggs or generated with scaled levels (no gameplay effect yet). In the character info window, "Early Bloomer” or "Late Bloomer” is now shown in the Gene section.

* NPCs such as Baby Kraken that already possess the Baby feat now become "Early Bloomers” when fed milk.

* Changed Bit Summon to elemental magic.

* Added Void Flare to Bahamut’s abilities.

* Adjusted gene slot cost for powerful abilities such as Missile Barrage.

* Eggs can now be selected in the recipe for Stone-Grilled Bibimbap.

* All Song Stances are now canceled when silenced.

* All Song Stances now lower maximum MP instead of consuming MP.

* Multi-tile NPCs can no longer be detected via telepathy.

* Slightly improved BGM switching process.

* Dystopia Meals placed in Fertilizer Boxes now rot.

* Babies are now born at age 0.

* User maps now retain and reproduce certain item text information (such as text written on signposts or names of named seeds).

* When Big Daddy is defeated and a Little Sister emerges, the Little Sister now gains one turn of invincibility.

* Added minimum guaranteed level for monsters generated by summoning (will continue to be tuned).

* Changed Olive Oil category to "Sauce.”

* Added a temporary blessing bonus to the Goddess of Oblivion Yakasha.

* Changed A.I.R’s fixed faith to Yakasha.

* When protected from item destruction by Hearth Stone blessings, walls and similar structures in bases will no longer be destroyed by explosives such as Panzer or Fram. (However, when not protected, Suicide Bomb or Meteor can now destroy walls.)

* Randomly generated unique NPCs such as Big Daddy now lose their global attribute when expelled from bases (to prevent lingering global data access).

* Enchantment performance on replica equipment no longer fluctuates randomly. Replica equipment now sell for lower prices.

* Fishing is now possible anywhere on underwater maps.

* On underwater maps, any area within a geyser’s range now counts as a hot spring.

* NPCs with integrated genes can no longer self-replicate.

* Spread (shotgun) attack activation rate now depends on enchantment level.

* Spread (shotgun) attacks now hit training dummies (only the dummy currently in use counts toward DPS).

* No experience is gained from additional tiles hit by spread (shotgun) attacks or similar effects.

* NPC materials can now be directly specified internally for each NPC.

* Changed the material of "Failure(monster)” to Copper, and the material of race "Metal” to Platinum.

* When rolling dice more than 10 times, results now use pseudo-random values near the expected average instead of actual rolls.

* Certain inventory actions (such as reading or eating) are now restricted while the character sheet is open (to prevent malfunctions).

* NPCs without See Invisible cannot pet invisible fluffy creatures.

* Damage and fame numbers are now displayed with comma separators.

* Pets on leashes will no longer ride carts or trolleys.

* Fame no longer overflows. Set maximum fame tax to 1,000,000 Orens (can be reduced through tax evasion and similar means).

* Gene skill values are now displayed without needing to press the [x] key (genes already attached to NPCs cannot be inspected via [x]).

* Set maximum HP to 999,999,999 (experimental).

* Unified all damage cap values to 99,999,999 (experimental).

* Neutral NPCs are now excluded from the area of effect of the "Shatter Hex” spell.

* (Japanese version) Changed the word for "Auntie” in the red book "My Auntie” from 伯母 to 白母（はくぼ）.

* Updated Chinese translation.

* Updated snow graphics.



[Fixes]

* Fixed a bug where resistance bonuses from Intonation Spells could fluctuate after loading (for saves created in previous versions with active intonations, bonuses will remain reduced until intonations are recast).

* Adjusted rendering depth for headgear.

* Fixed a bug where characters would start madly fluffing from afar when the path to the target was blocked.

* Fixed a bug where the "Recursive Curse” enchantment failed to apply negative modifiers to equipment when it became cursed.

* Fixed a bug allowing duplication of certain items marked as non-duplicable.

* Fixed a bug where animals could still spawn even when the "No Animals” policy was set for the base.

* Fixed occasional flickering (errors) during combat.

* Fixed missing graphics for large stuffed(statue) NPCs when held. Also fixed shadow offsets for certain stuffed NPCs when placed.

* Fixed a bug where taxidermy shadows appeared even when disabled in Build Mode cell editing.

* Fixed a bug where auto-dump would place items into unplaced containers on the map.

* Fixed several small story consistency issues (such as Xavi’s age and timeline-related dialogue).

* Fixed a bug where AI would stop using elemental magic if the target had immunity, even when possessing the Elder Race feat.

* Fixed a bug where right-clicking while purchasing items such as Small Medals or Little Capture Balls would purchase the entire stack.

* Fixed a bug where monsters could spawn atop impassable objects (e.g., trees) during dungeon map generation.

* Fixed dice roll overflow errors.

* Fixed an error when attempting to load non-existent BGM IDs (e.g., due to mods).

* Various minor fixes and adjustments.



[Notes]

* Some requests may have been postponed or forgotten due to timing, so please feel free to resend older requests after some time.

* The "Fading Gods” appearing in the red books now replace the former concept of the "Negative (Chaotic) Gods.” Existing expressions will be gradually updated.

* The Pepper crafting recipe is provisional. Feedback on the balance of seasoning crafting is welcome.

* Additions of machine-type monsters are now largely complete; other types of monsters will be added in future updates.

* Ability "Whirlwind” performs an indiscriminate attack around the user.

* Shuriken will eventually include types that return to the hand. In the future, it may become possible to add a "returning” enchantment to any item or furniture using tools such as the wrench.

* The curry quest may receive a sequel in future updates.

* The next stable version aims to complete the quest "Into the Darkness.”

