19 October 2025 Build 20452663
v1.3.6
1. Adjustment: Weapon attack animations
2. Adjustment: Monster bullet appearance
3. Adjustment: Weapon data balance
4. Adjustment: UI interface fine-tuning
5. Addition: Beast Chess gameplay mode
6. Addition: Animated backgrounds for the main and selection screens

  
