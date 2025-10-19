v1.3.6
1. Adjustment: Weapon attack animations
2. Adjustment: Monster bullet appearance
3. Adjustment: Weapon data balance
4. Adjustment: UI interface fine-tuning
5. Addition: Beast Chess gameplay mode
6. Addition: Animated backgrounds for the main and selection screens
Update notes via Steam Community
