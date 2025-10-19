Modified Chapter 1: Revive the entire team after defeating the Green Forest boss
Fixed Collision issues in territory castles resolved
Adjusted Minor tweaks to indoor DOF effects
Added Keyboard guide prompt added at the beginning of Chapter 1
0.5.9 Bug Fixed
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 4062331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update