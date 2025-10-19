 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20452633 Edited 19 October 2025 – 06:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Modified Chapter 1: Revive the entire team after defeating the Green Forest boss

Fixed Collision issues in territory castles resolved

Adjusted Minor tweaks to indoor DOF effects

Added Keyboard guide prompt added at the beginning of Chapter 1

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4062331
