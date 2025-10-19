-Fix issue where Site of The day was not being properly selected at game start.

-Fix issue where saving a launch site would sometimes save the wrong starting rotation.

-Fix issue where deleting a site wouldn’t clear the active site just deleted.

-Fix issue where non multiplayer host could change the weather.

-Fix issue where VR laser pointer could not reach button icons on the earth when zoomed out.

-Fix issue where clicking a button would sometimes click other buttons if there was one behind it.

