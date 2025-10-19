Hello,
Version 0.9.2 has been updated.
This patch includes several feedback-based improvements and bug fixes.
Please refer to the details below.
<Improvements>
- Added a setting to limit FPS.
- Added dedicated VFX for statues.
- Improved terrain collision to be smoother.
- Adjusted the camera to slightly move toward the direction the character is facing.
- Adjusted the camera to zoom out more during certain boss battles.
<Bug Fixes>
- Fixed an issue where FPS was unstable on certain environments such as high-refresh-rate monitors.
- Fixed a bug where the Map button could not be remapped when using a controller.
- Fixed a bug where players could move while using the Purgatory Potion or Item.
- Fixed an issue where debuffs were applied while the game was paused.
<Balance Adjustments>
- Increased Stamina consumption for One-Handed Weapon Power Crush.
: 10 → 20
