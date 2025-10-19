Hello,

Version 0.9.2 has been updated.

This patch includes several feedback-based improvements and bug fixes.

Please refer to the details below.

<Improvements>

- Added a setting to limit FPS.

- Added dedicated VFX for statues.

- Improved terrain collision to be smoother.

- Adjusted the camera to slightly move toward the direction the character is facing.

- Adjusted the camera to zoom out more during certain boss battles.

<Bug Fixes>

- Fixed an issue where FPS was unstable on certain environments such as high-refresh-rate monitors.

- Fixed a bug where the Map button could not be remapped when using a controller.

- Fixed a bug where players could move while using the Purgatory Potion or Item.

- Fixed an issue where debuffs were applied while the game was paused.

<Balance Adjustments>

- Increased Stamina consumption for One-Handed Weapon Power Crush.

: 10 → 20