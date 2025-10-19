 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20452313 Edited 19 October 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
QOL update

- Improved UI art (avatar UI art)
- Balance adjustments (fire nova, spiked flail)
- Level caps (this info will be available later to see each upgrade level cap -- a later update)

A quick update before more upgrades and items are added. Thanks for playing. Lots more content on the way!

